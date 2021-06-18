Shekhar Suman's mother passes away, actor feels devastated





The pain of losing parents cannot be described in words. We move on in life but the void remains with us till our last breath. Veteran actor Shekhar Suman with heavy heart shared the news of his mother’s demise.

Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter account and wrote, “My beloved?Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated. Thank You Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath. Thank you all for your prayers and blessings.”

The actor’s mother was suffering from kidney ailment for the past few days.

Adhyayan Suman also penned a heart note in tribute to his grandmother.

He took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Our beloved Maa is at peace now. She was the strongest ever. Fought till her last breath. Only Prayers and Peace.”

He wrote when his Dadi maa was battling for her life in hospital, “God has been kind all these years, but today I want everyone to come along and join hands and pray with me for my dadi maa. She’s been a kidney transplant patient, I know she’s brave; she’s fierce, and she’s a survivor… but it’s been a tough week for us since my dadimaa has been seriously ill and admitted to a hospital, her situation has been very grim and critical. My family and close friends have been around looking out for us and I’m very grateful. Let’s all pray for good health today and every day for everyone around us who’ve been suffering. Sending everyone around the healing energies they need and lots of courage to fight whatever battles they’re fighting.”

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti also mourned the demise of Shekhar's mother and wrote, "I am so sorry for your loss Shekhar uncle. Condolences on behalf of Singh Rajput and Narayan/Kirti families."