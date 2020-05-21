Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh booked for rape





In a shocking incident, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh aka Sukh Pradhan's has been book for raping a 40-year-old lasy. The lady alleged that Santokh Singh raped her at the gunpoint inside his car.

Punjab Police booked Santokh Singh over rape charges. The 40-year-old in her complaint said that Shehnaaz Gill’s father raped her when she went to meet her boyfriend. The incident took place on May 14. The lady said that on May 14, around 5.30 pm, she arrived to meet her friend at Sukh Pradhan's house in her car and waited outside. When she came out, he made her to sit on his car. Sukh raped her at gunpoint in his car, he also threatened to kill her and dropped her at the border.

IO Inspector Harpreet Kaur said a rape case has registered against him following the charges of the lady. The investigative team raided the house of the accused too but he is on run.

Santokh Singh son Shehbaz has denied all allegations against his father. He said, "Yes, there has been a case registered with the Punjab police but these are completely false allegations. The lady in question is trying to defame my father. We are surely disturbed at the moment but we also know nothing is going to happen as we have enough proofs that the lady is lying. The mentioned place where the incident according to her happened is under CCTV survillience and we have arranged for recording of it."

When he was asked about her lady, Shehbaz replied, "I really don't know her as Shehnaaz and I have shifted to Mumbai from quite sometime now. But all what we know is my father is not wrong and justice will be served to him soon."

When asked if they are planning to go to Punjab to be with their family in this hard time and he replied, "For now, we are very much in Mumbai and don't have any such plans. I am busy with calls since morning and I would like media to cooperate with us."