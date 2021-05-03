Shefali Jariwala opens up on her divorce with Harmeet Singh





'Kaanta Laga' fame and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Shefali Jariwala had legally divorced from her husband Harmeet Singh in 2009 after five years of marriage. She started a new innings after marrying actor Parag Tyagi in 2014. Today, Shefali is in a happy space.

Shefali Jariwala opened about her divorce with her ex-husband and the actor clarified that ‘every kind of violence is physical’ and she had to bear a lot of mental anguish.

“It is very important to understand that you are not being appreciated. Not every kind of violence is physical. There is a lot of mental violence that also happens and you are very unhappy in your life,” she told Times Now digital in an interview.

She also talked about the taboo around divorce, the actor shared that she could make the decision for herself as she was independent. “I think, one of the reasons why I could make the decision for myself, was because I was independent. I was making my own money. The biggest fear in our country that we have is of the society. Divorce is considered to be taboo but the way I have been raised is to not really care about society but just do what we feel is right. I could take such steps in my life and had strong support.” Shefali further mentioned how women need to understand if they are in a happy marriage, and if not, there are people who can help them come out of it”.

After separating from Harmeet, Shefali toed the knot with Parag in 2014 and the couple has been living happily. They are planning for adoption but due to the COVID-19 lockdown, it got postponed.

Talking about the same in an interaction, Shefali said, "From the moment I have understood the meaning of adoption which was when I was, 10 or 11, I always wanted to adopt a child. It is difficult, especially when you can have your own children. There is pressure from the society, from friends and family, but Parag and I spoke about it and we want to adopt a girl child. The process is ongoing and pretty tedious. There is a lot of paperwork involved but we are hopeful it will be done soon."