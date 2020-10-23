Shefali Jariwala on adopting a baby: 'It's on hold due to Covid-19





Few months ago, actress Shefali Jariwala revealed to the world that she will be adopting a baby. Now, the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant revealed that the adoption process in on hold due to coronavirus pandemic.

"Right now we have put everything on hold because of this corona situation. It's a long process and a lot of work is involved. And that process is going to take its own sweet time. All we can do is just pray and hope things go smooth and fast. I also believe that all things happen when the time is right and it's in your fate. Ham kitni bhi koshish karle jab bacche ka hamare ghar aane ka waqt hoga vo tabhi aayega. We are trying and we are very positive about it. The whole corona situation has slowed a lot of things and maybe that is for our good. God is very kind jo bhi hota hai acche ke liye hota hai," said Shefali.

Talking about the whole idea of adopting a baby, Shefali had told Bollywoodlife.com earlier, "It is a very brave decision, especially in the culture we belong to. ‘Why don't you have your own kids? It is reserved for those who cannot have their own.’” Shefali then continued, “Parag and I do not come from that space. Adoption is something I wanted to do as I find the thought very beautiful.”

"When I was 10-11 years old, I got to know about adoption and since then I have had this thing in my mind that I will adopt a child," said Shefali.

But to convince Parag and her family was not easy for Shefali. "It wasn't easy convincing them. My father said that my first child should be mine and I can adopt the second child. I told Parag that I wanted to adopt a child to give him or her a better future. When I explained this to Parag, he agreed and now he is with me on this decision," she added.

Shefali shared that they have initiated the adoption procedure but it can take two to three years. "Adoption process is not that easy in India. We had initiated the process but due to the lockdown, it's on hold. Adoption process generally takes two to three years," said the actress.