Babita found me terrible who drank a lot: Randhir Kapoor





Veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita got married in 1971 and after few years of marriage their relationship turned sour and the couple has been living separately for the past 19 years. But they never filed for divorce. They are parents to actress, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, though separated they always come together for their two daughters.

Randhir Kapoor and Babita always present for family weddings, dinners, birthdays, anniversaries, Kapoor annual Christmas lunch. But they won’t stay under on roof due to differences.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Randhir said, "She's a crucial part of my life. She has given me two lovely kids. We are all grown-up people, and we preferred to stay separately, (but) we are not enemies."

Randhir said that nothing changed between them except that they don’t; live together. he added that they often meet at family get-together and "she's always there at family events, whether it's at Rishi's place or my house."

Speaking about the differences between the two, Randhir said, "She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn't like. And I didn't want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn't accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it's okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else I could have asked for as a father?"

He was even quizzed if they were heading for divorce he denied and said, “Divorce for what? Why should we head for divorce? I don't intend to get married again, and nor does she.”