Shaza Morani discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19





Shaza Morani was the first member of the Morani family to have tested positive for novel coronavirus. She contracted the virus after returning from Sri Lanka and now she has fully recovered, her tests showed negative twice and she has been discharged from hospital. She has tested negative twice and doctors decided to release her.

Shaza Morani is happy to be back home. As a precautionary measure, she has to observe 14-days of self-quarantine. She underwent treatment at Nanavati hospital.



Shaza quoted to Times Of India, "I’ve been tested negative twice, so I’m being discharged from the hospital. I am very happy to be going home. However, as a safety precaution, I have to self-quarantine at home for 14 more days. A big THANK YOU to all the doctors, nurses, cleaners and pantry workers for taking care of me so selflessly. I hope with all my heart that all of them remain safe and go home to their families soon."

Her father Karim Morani and sister Zoa Morani are also undergoing treatment for Covid-19. They are doing much better and hope to return home soon.



Shaza stated about their health condition, "They’re doing well. I am hoping to have them home as soon as possible.”