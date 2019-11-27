Shaukat Kaifi's prayer meet: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor attend





Shabana Azmi’s mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away on 22nd November due to age-related disease at the age of 93. A prayer meeting was held today which was attended by popular personalities from the filmy world.

Shaukat Kaifi’s portrait was placed at the venue and we spotted Aamir Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Gulshan Grover, Tabu, Kajol, Ram Madhvani, Madhur Bhandarkar, David Dhawan, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, and others at the prayer meet. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya and Ashutosh Gowariker also seen at Shaukat Kaifi’s prayer meet.

Tabu, Boney Kapoor, Urmilla Matondkar and Sayami Kher visited Shabana Azmi’s residence to pay her last respect. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Rishi Kapoor also arrived to pay their tribute to the departed soul. Farhan Akhtar, Naseeruddin Shah, Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Sanjay Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Shankar Mahadevan, Sunita Kapoor, Nandita Das, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiran Rao and Prasoon Joshi also paid their last respect.

Shabana Azmi’s husband and veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news of his mother-in-law’s demise.

"She was 93 and was having one problem after another. She was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. For certain days she was in the ICU and then she was out of ICU. It was all age related," he said.

"Ultimately they brought her home. She wanted to come back to her own room where she stayed for a day or two and then passed away. Shabana is in Mumbai," Akhtar, who is in the US, told PTI.

She acted in movies like 'Bazaar', 'Umrao Jaan' and Mira Nair's Oscar-nominated film 'Salaam Bombay!' She was last seen in Shaadi Ali's 'Saathiya'.

After Kaifi Azmi's demise in 2002, she wrote an autobiography, 'Kaifi and I' which has also been adapted to a play 'Kaifi aur Main'.

Kaifi is survived by her son Baba Azmi and daughter Shabana Azmi.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, Sanjay Kapoor, Neelima Azeem and Vindu Dara Singh, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor also paid a visit to Shaukat Kaifi’s residence after her demise.



