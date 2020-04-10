Shatrughan Sinha slams Mukesh Khanna for mocking daughter Sonakshi





Veteran actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha got into Twitter war with Mukesh Khanna. He slammed the ‘Shaktimaan’ actor for mocking his actress daughter Sonakshi Sinha. Mukesh Khanna earlier mocked the actress for now knowing for whom the Hanuman got the Sanjeevani booti.

When it is decided that Ramayan will be re-telecast on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna took a jibe at Sonakshi who failed to answer on the quiz show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. She was asked, "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the 'Sanjeevani Booti' (herb) for whom?"

Apparently, she was given answer four option- Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama, and finally used a lifeline to answer the question.

Taking a dig at the actress, Mukesh had said, “I think the re-runs will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hunuman get Sanjivani for."

Now the doting father Shatrughan Sinha slammed Mukesh Khanna for mocking his daughter, he reacted, "I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?” Bollywood Hugama quoted him as saying.

Added that he is proud of Sonakshi, he said, “I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career.She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.”