Shatrughan Sinha, Daisy Shah, Esha Deol, Remo get vaccinated





On Tuesday, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was clicked outside the vaccination center. The yesteryear actor was accompanied by his wife Poonam Sinha, 71, and actor-son Luv Sinha, 37. "Vaccines save lives," the 75-year-old actor-politician shared on his Instagram handle.

On Monday, Shatrughan Sinha’s actress daughter Sonakshi Sinha took the first jab of the vaccine.

Today, Daisy Shah was also seen at the vaccination center. She took the first dose of vaccine at the Kohinoor vaccination centre in Mumbai. The 36-year-old actor urged everyone to get vaccinated.

"With the vaccination drive open for 18+ people, I have stepped up & got my first dose! Have you?" the ‘Race 3’ actor captioned her post.

Director Lakshya Raj Anand also got vaccinated. "1/2 vaccination done Everyone please get vaccinated soon. I'm fed up of zoom calls and masks," he captioned his vaccination photo.

TV actor and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Arti Singh said she has received her first dose of the vaccine.

"Scared of injections but do take it...We need to fight this. first dose done @rahulnariankanal thank u for making it happen. @mybmc thank u," the 36-year-old actress said.

Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza (47), who suffered a heart attack last year arrived for vaccine with wife Lizelle D'Souza (40). Actor and mother two girl child Esha Deol, 39, was also clicked by the paparazzi outside the vaccination center.