Sharmila Tagore receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine





Yesteryear actor Sharmila Tagore received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Her daughter Saba Ali Khan, who is a jewellery designer shared the news on her Instagram stories.

Picture of Sharmila getting the shot is being shared on net. The 76-year-old actor got the vaccine at the Artemis hospital. While taking the shot, Sharmila Tagore flaunted victory sign.

Earlier, actors like Dharmendra, Saif Ali Khan, Hema Malini, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jeetendra, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta and Gajaraj Rao are among others to get vaccinated.

On Friday, Dharmendra received the first dose of Covid vaccine. Dharmendra tweeted, "Tweet karte karte.... josh aa gaya ...aur main nikal gaya....vaccination lene .... it’s definitely not a show off...but to inspire you all..... Friends, please take care."

The veteran actor also reminded people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, He earlier tweeted, "Mask laga kar baith..... tere tarboz koi nahin kharede ga.......lock down ko lock karna hai ..... to do gaz ki doori aur mask zarori, (wear a mask and sit, nobody is going to buy your watermelons, we have to lock the lockdown, maintain social distance and wear a mask)," Dharmendra captioned his photo.

The nationwide vaccination drive kickstarted on March 1st for people aged above 60 years and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities can also get vaccinated.