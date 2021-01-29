Sharman Joshi’s father Arvind Joshi passes away at 84





Veteran Gujarati actor and Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi’s father Arvind Joshi beathed his last at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai on Friday morning. He was 84. The noted theatre artist starred in Hindi movies like Apmaan Ki Aag, Sholay and Ittefaq.

His sister-in-law, actor Sarita Joshi confirmed the news, “Arvind ji passed away early morning today. He was admitted at Nanavati Hospital due to age-related health issues. He was 84. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

Condolence messages poured in from every corner.

Paresh Rawal tweeted, “Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI.”

Anil Sharma posted on Twitter, “V sad to hear about sad demise of Shree Arvind Joshi Ji ..My heartiest condolences to @TheSharmanJoshi n entire family .. RIP ????”

Rohit Bose Roy took to Instagram to post, “Another legend passes.. I lost my father in law and Gujarati theatre lost its last legend… he strode the floorboards of practically every major theatre in india with charm, finesse and the confidence only seen in royalty.. small wonder then that he was regarded as a Monarch of Gujarati theatre…But more than anything, the world lost a nice guy… Rest in peace Arvind Bhai ???????? I’m sure you’ll bump into my Dad up there and when u do, give him a huge hug for me and have a drink! Cheers! #arvindjoshirip @sharmanjoshi @manasijoshiroy @prerana_joshi01.”

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta posted a picture of the late actor Arvind Joshi and captioned his post with condolences. “Veteran and respected actor-director of Gujarati theatre, Arvind Joshi, passes away. Condolences to son Sharman Joshi, daughter Mansi Joshi Roy, and entire family.”

He is survived by his wife and his two children, Sharman Joshi and Mansi Joshi Roy, who is a famous name in television.