Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19





Television actor Sharad Malhotra has been tested positive for coronavirus and he is under home quarantine. He has developed mild symptoms. However, his wife Ripci Bhatia has tested negative.

After testing positive for the virus, Sharad Malhotra wrote, "They say if you stay positive good things and people will be drawn to you. Damn! Took this line too seriously. Unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid-19, with mild symptoms and thankfully my wife has tested negative and continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am in home quarantine, under strict medical supervision, so please keep me in your prayers and I promise to bounce back sooner and stronger."

The 'Naagin 5' actor wants to "bounce back sooner and stronger": "Thankfully, my wife Ripci has tested negative and she continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am resting at home under strict medical supervision, and I would urge my viewers to keep me in their prayers, so that I can bounce back sooner and stronger."

The cast and crew of ‘Naagin 5’ have been informed about Sharad’s test results. The shoot has come to a halt for few days and the set will be sanitized. Those who have come in contact with the actor are asked to get tested.