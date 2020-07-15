‘Shakuntala Devi’ Trailer: Vidya Balan plays a celebrated math genius





The trailer of the much awaited movie, ‘Shakuntala Devi’ inspired from the life of Math genius by the same name, Shakuntala Devi was unveiled and it showed Vidya Balan essaying the role of the celebrated Maths mastermind.

The story traverses from her childhood life to becoming a mother. The biopic touched every minute incident of Shakuntala Devi, popularly known as the "human computer”.

In the 1982, she registered her name in the The Guinness Book of World Records for 13-digit multiplication in 28 seconds.

The few minutes impactful trailer also showed her troubled relationship with her daughter Anupama, played by actress Sanya Malhotra. Her daughter shared a bitter relationship with her mother for the latter giving more importance to Maths than her. Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta played Vidya Balan aka Shakuntala Devi’s husband. Amita Sadh has been paired opposite Sanya Malhotra.

Written and directed by Anu Menon, ‘Shakuntala Devi’ will now release on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.