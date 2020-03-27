Shahrukh was sick, didn’t let me wear a white shirt, Gauri Khan





Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for the past 28 years and they undoubtedly make the most ideal couple of the tinselville. On the chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, back in 1997, Gauri revealed that Shahrukh was extra protectiveness about her and he won’t let her wear white shirt, thinking that it is transparent.

She said, “It was possessiveness. It has turned to protectiveness. He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn’t let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent. It was a kink in the mind, I think.” Shah Rukh himself agreed and explained his side, saying that it stemmed from lack of ownership, and felt like he had to control and while doing so, he had become very cheap.

King Khan responded, “I knew her but nobody knew that I knew her, so there was this whole feeling of lack of ownership. Whether it’s a man or a woman, I think both of them want to have it. So one just felt like, somehow to control, and I had become very cheap.”

Gauri Khan also stated how she dealt with SRK’s extreme possessiveness. She said, “I kicked him and left him for very long. He had to learn because I said, ‘Okay, bye. Otherwise you will never see me again.’”

The couple is happily married for the past 28 years and blessed with three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.