Shahrukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan turns author





Shahrukh Khan’s designer wife Gauri Khan turned author. She has penned a book on her journey as a designer and her design philosophy. Her book tentatively titled ‘My Life In Design’. It will be published by Penguin under the Ebury Press and the book is slated to release in 2021.

Commenting on the upcoming book, Gauri Khan says, ‘I am extremely pleased to work with Penguin on this coffee-table book. There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design. The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book and I will be extremely happy to see it published soon.’

Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage Publishing, Penguin Random House India, says, ‘The pandemic has brought several learnings, and it has forced us to slow down, look around and ponder. As most of us are working from home there is renewed interest in creating our own happy space to keep us positive and motivated through these trying times. I am delighted that Gauri Khan has decided to share her design philosophy and open up her home for all the readers. I am excited to be working on the book, and I look forward to publishing it.’

Gauri Khan has designed Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and few other celebrities.

