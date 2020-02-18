Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Swades’ co-actor Kishori Ballal dies in Bengaluru





Noted Kannada actress Kishori Ballal, who enacted the role of Kaveriamma in Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Swades’ passed away in Bengaluru. She was reportedly suffering from age-related illnesses breathed her last on February 18 in a hospital in Bengaluru.

Kishori Ballal played Shahrukh Khan’s guardian Kaveriamma in the 2004 film ‘Swades’, helmed by Ashutosh Govariker.

Director Ashutosh Gowariker took to his social media to express his condolence. He tweeted, “HEARTBROKEN! Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!! Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed!!”

In a career span of over 15 years, Kishori Ballal has worked with some of the finest directors and actors in the industry. Her movies included Kahi, Hani Hani, Suryakanthi, Carry On Maratha, Aiyyaa, Lafangey Parindey, and many others.

May her soul rest in peace!