Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan graduates from USC, photo goes viral





Superstar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan graduated from the University of Southern California on Sunday and the picture of the ceremony has gone viral.

On Sunday, Aryan received his degree from the university at a socially-distanced graduation ceremony.

Picture of Aryan standing on the stage with his degree on hand is being circulated on net. His full name - Aryan Shah Rukh Khan - was written underneath. "Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts," it read.

Aryan is more inclined towards direction than acting. In an interview with David Letterman, King Khan said, “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can. He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” he added.

Aryan's friend and actor Ananya Panday has also opened up about Aryan's interest in direction. “Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he’s great at. He’s very creative; he’s a very good writer, very witty and smart. He did Simba’s voiceover so well! So selfishly I’d like to say I hope he becomes an actor one day," she told Pinkvilla in an interview.