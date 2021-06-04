Shahrukh Khan’s lookalike Ibrahim Qadri leaves fans confused





Superstar Shahrukh Khan and his fans are amazed with Ibrahim Qadri, who has a striking resemblance to King Khan. The actor’s lookalike is breaking the internet.

Fans are surprised to see Shahrukh’s lookalike. Qadri poses and also dresses up like the ‘Raees’ actor. His beard, hairstyle and gesture are so similar to Shahrukh that fans are taken by suprise.

SRK's die-hard fans drop comment on Shahrukh Khan’s doppelganger. Ibrahim, who is a replica of Shahrukh Khan has over 40,000 followers on his Instagram page.

"I can't believe my eyes," wrote one fans of Shahrukh Khan. "Yaar kabhi confusion hojata hai phit Id dekhna parta hai (I sometimes get confused and then have to check who it is)," wrote another. "How can u I'mean.... really," read another comment

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan is making a comeback with ‘Pathan’ backed by Yash Raj Films and helmed by War director Siddharth Anand.