Shahrukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan passes away in Peshawar





After a prolonged illness, superstar Shahrukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan passed away in Peshawar on Tuesday. Jehan's husband Asif Burhan informed that she was suffering from oral cancer for quite sometime.

Noor Jehan's younger brother Mansoor Ahmed confirmed the news of his sister's death on Tuesday. The news of Noor Jehan's death was also confirmed by former town council member and the family's neighbour Mian Zulfiqar, reported Geo News.

Jehan, 52, a paternal cousin of the Bollywood superstar, was a resident of Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

According to Geo News, Shahrukh visited his relatives in Peshawar twice along with his parents Lateef Fatima Khan and Taj Mohammed Khan. And Noor Jehan also reported to have visited her brother twice in India in 1997 and 2011.

Fans club shared Noor Jehan’s picture with husband and Shahrukh on his social media.

Noor Jehan was politically active in Pakistan. She served as a district and town councilor and also filed nomination papers for the provincial assembly PK-77 seat in the 2018 General Elections but withdrew her nomination paper at the last moment.