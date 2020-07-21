Shahrukh Khan's bungalow Mannat covered in plastic sheets





A photo has gone viral in which superstar Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat is covered in plastic sheets. It is first guessed that due to rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, King Khan has covered his bungalow as protective measures but later it is confirmed that due to monsoon rains, Mannat was covered with plastic sheets.

Visuals of his home covered in sheets got his fans guessing on their social media handle.

Here's what they tweeted:-

Today's picture of Mannat! Fully covered with plastic what's happening? Any guesses?

#ShahRukhKhan covers up his Mumbai home Mannat with plastic sheets.

I think they had painted it fresh n by putting plastic they can say have done plastic paint on mannat…

Under plastic cover Khansaab ko bhi dar hai corona ka. MANNAT