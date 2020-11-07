Shahrukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan back from Dubai





Superstar Shahrukh Khan returned to India from Dubai with wife Gauri Khan, two sons Aryan and AbRam Khan. Filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra was also spotted at the airport with them.

King Khan was in Dubai for the ongoing IPL 2020. He is the owner of team Kolkata Knight Riders. His team could not make to the top four in the tournament.

Pictures and videos of the actor arriving at Mumbai airport has been doing the round on net. The actor donned long hair and sports dark glasses. He straightway headed to his car. His wife Gauri was also spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. His kids - Aryan and younger son, AbRam were also spotted.

Shahrukh with his family spotted at every match of KKR. The superstar along with his family cheered for his team.

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan will be next seen in ‘Pathan’ co-staring Deepika Padukone. John Abraham will be seen in the role of a villain. The film will go on floor in November. He further has film with Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani in the pipeline.