Shahrukh Khan turns 55: Anushka, Katrina, Ayushmann wish the lover boy





Superstar Shahrukh Khan turned 55 on November 2nd and on his special day his close pals from the industry from Anushka Sharma to Farah Khan send warm birthday wish to the lover boy of Bollywood.

Ayushmann Khurrana wished Shahrukh Khan in the most hilarious manner. He played a mandolin in King Khan’s style and acted to the song song Tujhe Dekha To. He captioned the video, “My first reel. Had to be on Shah sir’s bday. #happybirthdaysrk.”

Rajkummar Rao posted a dance rehearsal video with Shah Rukh and said he always feels honoured when sharing space with the actor. He wrote along with the video on Instagram, “Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. From dancing on ur songs in all my school functions to standing outside ur house for hours & to sharing stage with u & having such wonderful conversations wid u. It’s always such an honour. I love u a lot & will always pray for ur good health & happiness.”

Anushka Sharma, who made her debut opposite SRK in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, wrote on Instagram: “To your wit, charm, intelligence and open heartedness! Have a legendary birthday Shah Rukh.”

Katrina Kaif wrote on her Instagram Story for her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star, “Happiest birthday @iamsrk. May you get back all the love, support n kindness you give away always.”

Shilpa Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in Baazigar, shared an Instagram Story wishing the actor on his birthday. “A very happy birthday to my first hero, my Baazigar @iamsrk. I pray you always get all that your heart desires and a lot more because you deserve all of it, Shah,” she wrote.

Farah Khan shared a lovely picture with Shah Rukh where she is seen giving him a hug. “Happy birthday @iamsrk.... the most valuable Antiques are old friends,” she captioned the throwback photo. The actor starred in her directorial debut Main Hoon Na as well as other filmmaking ventures -- Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

This year due to coronavirus pandemic and IPL, Shahrukh Khan’s Mannat had a very deserted look. The actor is in Dubai for IPL 2020. Not selfies, no gathering outside Mannat this year.