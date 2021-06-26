Shahrukh Khan to romance Nayantara in Atlee’s next





According to the latest grapevine, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan will be paired opposite southern sensation Nayantara for Atlee’s maiden Hindi directorial. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and so the makers are not ready to divulge anything now.

If things go as per plan, then this would be Nayantara’s third collaboration with Atlee. She has earlier worked with Atlee in his debut directorial Raja Rani and last directorial Bigil.

However, it is speculated that the film will be the Hindi remake of Atlee’s Tamil film Mersal. It starred Vijay in a triple role. The movie is slated to go on floors by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. While Nayantara will be next seen in the Tamil thriller Netrikann, a remake of the Korean thriller, Blind.

Well, it would be interesting to see Bollywood and southern superstar collaborating on-screen.