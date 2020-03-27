Shahrukh Khan to romance Alia Bhatt in Siddharth Anand's film





For the second time after ‘Dear Zindagi’, Shahrukh Khan and Alia Bhatt will come together for Siddharth Anand’s film. Fans like Alia and Shahrukh’s jodi in Gauri Shinde’s ‘Dear Zindagi’ and now they are again paired for the second time.

However, there is no any official confirmation due to coronvirus pandemic but from an inside source, it is learnt that the charismatic Jodi will be seen together again.

Shahrukh Khan’s last movie, ‘Zero’ did not fared well at the box-office while Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release her next film ‘Brahmastra’ helmed by Ayan Mukherji.