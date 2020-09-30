Shahrukh Khan, son Aryan attend IPL match in Dubai





Shahrukh Khan’s happiness knew no bounds when his team Kolkata Knight Riders beats Rajasthan Royals in the IPL match yesterday. King Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan were spotted in the stands. They were seen cheering for the team.

The ‘Jab Tak Hain Jaan’ actor is seen wearing a mask and donned a new hairstyle during lockdown. Pictures of Shahrukh Khan seated in the stands of Dubai International Cricket Stadium with son Aryan Khan are doing the round on net. Son Aryan was dressed in a blue t-shirt.

Fans went gaga over SRK’s new look.