Shahrukh Khan offers his 4-storey office as quarantine facility





As a kind gesture, superstar Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan offers their 4-storey office to BMC as quarantine facility in Mumbai.

On Saturday morning, the official Twitter handle of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) tweeted the news and thanked both Shahrukh and his wife Gauri Khan for the gesture. "Stronger together. We thank Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly. Indeed a thoughtful and timely gesture! Anything for Mumbai. Na to corona!" read BMC's tweet.

When the news circulated on net,"#SRKOfficeForQuarantine" started trending on net. Netizens showered praise on King Khan. "Shah Rukh Khan didn't played Mohan Bhargava in Swades but the Shah Rukh Khan itself," read a tweet while another added: "Another on point contribution. He is setting benchmark for serving the people."

Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise co-owned by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta contributed to the PM-CARES Fund.

Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also committed to contributing to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

After producing Netflix series ‘Bard Of Blood’, Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is making ‘Bob Biswas’, starring Abhishek Bachchan.