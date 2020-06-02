Shahrukh Khan offers help to the child trying to wake up dead mother at train station





The plight of the migrant workers at this crucial period touches our heart. Few days ago, a video of a kid trying to wake up his dead mother at Muzaffarpur railway station has gone viral and now Shahrukh Khan’s Meer Foundation reached out to the toddler and reunited him with his grandparents.

Meer Foundation has shared a picture of the child with his grandparents and said it will be looking after his well-being. “#MeerFoundation is thankful to all who helped us reach this child, whose heart wrenching video of trying to wake his mother disturbed all. We are now supporting him and he is under his grandfather’s care,” the organisation’s tweet read.

Shahrukh Khan tweeted, “Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels...Our love and support is with you baby.”

King Khan lost his father when he was a child and his mother passed away 30 years ago. During his interview with David Letterman, he had said that there is one thing ‘he holds against his parents’ it’s that they did not spend enough time with him. “So that’s one thing I decided. That I am going to make sure that I live very long, and I make sure that I keep on living with my kids and never let them feel they don’t have a parent. So any given moment I spend with them, I study with them, I sleep with them, I chat with them, I sort out all their problems, and I hate it when they have boyfriend girlfriend problems,” he had said.