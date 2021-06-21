Shahrukh Khan melts down on daughter Suhana’s Father’s Day post





Suhana Khan, who is away from her parents wished her father and superstar Shahrukh Khan on Father’s Day. The star kid took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of her father with her little brother AbRam Khan and wrote, “Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘lil naughty munchkins’”.

Shahrukh Khan is touched by Suhana’s Father’s Day post and he wrote, “Miss you baby so much that I’m suing emojis”.

Shahrukh Khan will kickstart the shooting of ‘Pathan’ and and he hinted about getting back to work earlier this month. Sharing a picture of himself, King Khan wrote,“They say time is measured in days, months and beards….Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess…” He added, “Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy…safe and healthy days and months of work ahead.”

Speaking about ‘Pathan’, it stars John Abraham as the main antagonist while Deepika Padukone will play the leading lady.





