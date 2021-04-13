Shahrukh Khan goes into home quarantine?





According to the latest grapevine, superstar Shahrukh Khan went into home quarantine after ‘Pathan’ crew members test positive for Covid-19.

The shoot of the Yash Raj Banner Film 'Pathan' has been put on hold after crew members tested Covid19 positive. It is learnt that the infected members have been quarantined in Courtyard Andheri east.

However, another source called the rumour of King Khan going under quarantine ‘false’ and ‘baseless’. He informed that Shahrukh is all well and just went into isolation after crew member tested positive.

After a hiatus, Shahrukh Khan will again be seen in ‘Pathan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Yash Raj Films ‘Pathan’ will see Shahrukh Khan playing the titular role. The film is set for 2022 release.