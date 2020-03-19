Shahrukh Khan, Gauri attend Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar’s birthday





Superstar Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan attended filmmaker Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar’s 77th birthday on Wednesday.

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan were also spotted arriving for the birthday bash.

Shahrukh was dressed in a white tee paired with a black jacket and a cap. Aditya Chopra, who rarely socialize was seen hiding his face from the paparazzi.

Earlier in the day, Karan Johar wished his mother Hiroo Johar with an adorable post. He wrote, “The wind beneath my wings....my voice of eason....my conscience keeper and the big love story of my life! I love you so much mama! @hiroojohar happy birthday!!!”

Bollywood celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Dia Mirza, Dino Morea, Namrata Shirodkar had wished Hiroo Johar in the comments section. Actor Soni Razdan wrote, “Happy Birthday dear Hiroo aunty ! Have a lovely day with loads of love.”

On the occasion of their third birthday, Karan had penned a heartfelt note about his mother playing a viral role in bringing up his two kids. He had written, “I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash.”