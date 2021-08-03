Shahrukh Khan flaunts chiselled body in Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar shoot





The latest picture to be unveiled by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani from his 2021 calendar shoot is of the lover boy of Bollywood and superstar Shahrukh Khan.

King Khan poses shirtless for the calendar and he flaunts his chiselled body, he sports a wet hair look and trimmed beard.

Sharing the monochrome picture of Shahrukh Khan, Dabboo wrote, "Once You Become Fearless, Life Becomes Limitless Invincible & Charismatic Shah Rukh Khan For #dabbooratnanicalendar."

Fans showered love on the actor, "Kaha chhupa ke rakhe the ye picture (Where were you hiding this picture?)" asked a fan. "Why are you doing this to us, Dabboo?" said another. "Someone calling the ambulance," a third fan commented.

Several fans dropped comments such as 'hotness', 'hawt,' 'amazing', 'charming', along with a few heart and fire emojis. Some fans also requested Dabboo to share more pictures and the behind-the-scenes shots of the shoot.

Many celebrities graced the ace photographer’s calendar. Among them were Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Hrithik Roshan, Parineeti Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many more.