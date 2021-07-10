Shahrukh Khan consoles Saira Banu after Dilip Kumar's demise





Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan rushed to Saira Banu’s residence no sooner he received the news of legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s death. On reaching their residence, he paid his last respect to the departed soul and consoled heartbroken Saira Banu.

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar always considered Shahrukh Khan as their own son. The Badshaah often pays a visit to Dilip and Saira.

In an old interview, Saira Banu said, "Dilip saab gave the ceremonial clap (Dil Aashna Hai). I have always said that if we had a son, he might have looked like Shah Rukh. Both he and saab are a lot alike and have similar hair, which is why I like to run my fingers through Shah Rukh Khan when we meet. This time (during one of their earlier meetings) he asked me, 'Aaj aap mere baalon ko haath nahin laga rahi hain?' I was happy to."

Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98. He waslaid to rest in a suburban cemetery in Juhu, Mumbai amid full state honours on Wednesday evening.

Dr Jalil Parkar shared that the first words by Saira after Dilip’s passing were, “God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won’t be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray.”