Shahrukh Khan celebrates 36th Valentine’s Day with Gauri Khan





Superstar Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan makes the cutest married couple. They are an iconic Bollywood couple, who every time gives couple goals. On Valentine’s Day, King Khan wished his loving wife in the most adorable way.

Celebrating their 36th Valentine’s Day together on Friday, Shah Rukh shared a photo of them holding hands.

“36 years...ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai (now even Valentine’s asks our permission before arriving). Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions,” he captioned his post. The photo shows their silhouettes as they look to the sea from their balcony, while gazing into each others’ eyes.

Shah Rukh’s fans showered his post with love. “I love u shah. This tweet made my day even more SPECIAL. I can’t explain my feelings in words. Love u beyond any conditions and restrictions,” wrote one. “KING OF ROMANCE HAPPY VALENTINE DAY TO YOU AND GAURI MAM. Sir please tell me the best way to propose my love my crush. PLEASE SIR,” asked another fan. A fan also shared an old photo of them. “Masha Allah...oh my cuties...I am crying..You make me so emotional. You are what Love is. this is the truest, the purest form of Love. Holding the hands tightest forever & never having enough of it! Love like this, does not need any special day, 36 years down, forever to go,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh and Gauri got married in 1991 and have three children together -- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. They celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary in October last year. Shah Rukh shared a selfie with his wife on social media and wrote, “Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!”