Shahrukh, Gauri's Sunday dinner with Kareena, Karisma, Karan, Malaika





Bollywood most cherished married couple, Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan had a fun-filled dinner party with their few friends from the industry like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Adar Poonawala and his wife Natasha Poonawala were also part of the Sunday dinner.

Karisma Kapoor shared an adorable group picture from their party and captioned it, ‘A perfect Sunday evening ????? #loveandlaughter’

Amrita also shared another picture from the night, featuring herself, Kareena, Karisma and Natasha. She captioned the picture 'mine'. Meanwhile, her sister Malaika posed for a selfie and gave a closer look of her outfit and accessories that she donned at the party.