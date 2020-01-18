Shahrukh-Gauri, Katrina, Rekha, Madhuri at Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday





Noted lyricist Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday bash was a star-studded affair. The first birthday celebration as held on Thursday night. It was retro-themed party and was attended by Aamir Khan with his wife Kiran Rao, Urmila Matondkar, Farhan Akhtar with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Shabana Azmi’s niece Tabu, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Satish?Kaushik, actor Divya Dutta, Shabana’s cinematographer brother Baba Azmi and his wife Tanvi Azmi, Ashutosh Gowariker, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and her boyfriend Ali?Fazal, Zoya Akhtar and Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh?Sidhwani.

The second birthday celebration of Javed Akhtar was graced by Shahrukh Khan with interior designer wife Gauri Khan. Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Rakesh Roshan, Rekha, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Satish Kaushik, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ali Zafar and Richa Chadha.

Filmmakers Ritesh Sidhwani, Subhash Ghai, Ashutosh Gowariker, Zoya Akhtar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anand Pandit, Mushtaq Sheikh, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, Divya Dutta, Ila Arun, Vineet Kumar Singh were among others in attendance. Mukesh Ambani, along with son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta also attended the party.

Javed Akhtar said in an interview to Hindustan?Times, “As a matter of fact, 75 is a very old age in my mind. So, for me, to believe that I’m 75 is tough because I don’t feel that. My body tells me, ‘Listen buddy, you’re no longer young’, but otherwise, my involvement with life, my curiosity, interests, fantasies, aspirations and ambitions are intact. I’m totally involved with life, and don’t feel like a retired, tired person at all.”