Shahrukh, Akshay, Priyanka laud Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’





The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhanshali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role was released today and it received a huge shout out from Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and others.

King Khan tweeted, "I always look forward to your work as an actor 'little one'. And this one seems extremely special....And you...So Gangsta! All my love and wishes for the film."

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Alia! I'm so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay Sir and team."

Akshay Kumar tweeted, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’! Had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I'd heard it...the teaser only adds to it! Alia along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it."

Karan Johar wrote, "With Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali working together, it's bound to be magical... What a brilliant teaser! Super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen."

Ranveer Singh wrote: "Gangu to chand hai, chand rahegi."

Neetu Kapoor wrote in praise of Alia Bhatt, "Outstanding @aliabhatt absolutely brilliant!"