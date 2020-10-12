Shahrukh, Aamir, Salman file suit against Arnab Goswami, Navika Kumar





Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar along with other production houses moved court against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari and Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar off Times Now.

They filed suit against those two channels for ‘irresponsible reporting’. The producers are dissatisfied with the use of derogatory words for Bollywood like ‘dirt’, filthy’, ‘druggies’, ‘scum’.

Those who have moved the High Court are the Film & Television Producers Guild of India (PGI), Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC), Screenwriters Association (SWA), Aamir Khan Productions, Ad-Labs Films, Ajay Devgn Films, Andolan Films, Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, BSK Network and Entertainment, Cape of Good Films, Clean Slate Filmz, Dharma Productions, Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures, Excel Entertainment, Filmkraft Productions, Hope Production, Kabir Khan Films, Luv Films, Macguffin Pictures, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, One India Stories, R S Entertainment (Ramesh Sippy Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures, Red Chillies Entertainment, Reel Life Productions, Reliance Big Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Roy Kapur Films, Salman Khan Films, Sikhya Entertainment, Sohail Khan Productions, Tiger Baby Digital, Vinod Chopra Films, Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures and Yashraj Films.

“Bollywood is unique and stands on a different footing from any other industry in as much as it is an industry that is dependent almost solely on goodwill, appreciation and acceptance of its audience. The livelihood of persons associated with Bollywood is being severely impacted by the smear campaign being run by the Defendants,” the suit contended.

“The privacy of the members of Bollywood is being invaded, and their reputations are being irreparably damaged by painting the entire Bollywood as criminals, seeped in drug culture, and making being part of Bollywood as synonymous with criminal acts in the public imagination,” the lawsuit stated.

Responding to the suit, Arnab Goswami said: “Our pursuit of the truth will only become stronger, more intense, and more focused.”

Rahul Shivshankar, in a Twitter post, said the case was a “bad precedent” and will not “weaken the resolve” of Times Now. Navika Kumar, tagging actors Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan and producer Karan Johar in her tweet, said, “If fighting for justice invites court cases, bring it on.”