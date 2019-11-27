Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput to open a restaurant in Mumbai





Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is planning to concentrate on her career now. After marriage with actor Shahid Kapoor and delivering two children, Misha and Zain, Mira is now planning to start her career. She is planning to open a vegan restaurant in Mumbai and she has already started looking for a suitable place.

The star’s wife is hunting for a space in the Bandra-Juhu area in Mumbai for her dream project. A few days ago, she also took to her Instagram story, asking around for chefs.

After Mira starred in an ad, it is highly speculated that she will venture into acting. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor was questioned if Mira Kapoor has any inclination towards showbiz. The actor said, "Wherever, whatever, however – that’s completely her decision. We got married and within first year, we had our first baby and then two years later, we had another one. So, right now, it’s difficult for her to give her time completely to anything else rather to herself. I can see how dedicated she is as a mother, and she is completely consumed by that. But she is just 25. In another year or so, she would have taken care of an extremely important, big part [giving all the attention to the babies]. She has all her life to figure out so many things for herself. Then she can do what she wants to."

The ‘Arjun Singh’ actor feels Mira has her own individuality. “Yes, I realised it on the first day itself – when we got done with the marriage rituals and stepped out for some pictures. I remember looking at us together, and at that moment itself, I knew that she has her own individuality,” he said.

Shahid said that Mira has never tried to change herself for the public eye. “Mira doesn’t feel the need to change and adjust. She is who she is, and people like her for that. She has never tried to be someone else and that’s a great thing about her. I always knew that she is going to find her own space and will become her own person,” he said.