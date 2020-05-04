Shahid Kapoor’s stepfather Rajesh Khattar shares son’s photo





Shahid Kapoor’s stepfather and Ishaan Khatter’s father Rajesh Khatter turned father last year in August and the proud father now shared the first picture of his newborn son. Rajesh Khattar and his with wife Vandana Sajnani named their son, Vanraj.

He shared the photos of his baby on the occasion of his anniversary with wife Vandana Sajnani. “Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people)Dad says world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children,you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise #stayhome #staysafe & keep us safe #vanrajkhattar ( #happyanniversary #momdad ,though ur 12th but its a special one as your first with me,” he captioned the post. Three pictures of Vanraj with mom and dad were shared.

Congratulations messages are pouring from every corner. “Awwww....May God bless u all always,” wrote Kavita Ghai. “Awwwwwwwww happy anniversary you guys,” wrote Aneri Vajani.

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter’s father and Neelima Azeem’s ex-husband Rajesh Khatter becomes father at the age of 53. After lots of medical complications, finally his producer wife Vandana Sajnani delivered a baby boy. The proud parents named their bundle of joy, Vanraj Krishna.

They brought their little Krishna hone on the auspicious occasion of Janmasthami.

Talking about his son's arrival, Rajesh told Bombay Times, “It’s a great feeling, but this journey has been anything but smooth. Many months ago, we were ecstatic when the doctor revealed that Vandana was carrying twins, but during her third month, she was diagnosed with a condition and had to be hospitalised. A few months later, it came to light that the growth of one of our babies was very slow and finally, we lost him. The situation was such that we needed to go in for immediate delivery to save the other baby. Thus, our son was born three months before he was due. Vandana’s surgery did not go smoothly and she took a long time to heal; also, our baby was put in NICU and was there for two-and-a-half months. The mother and son struggled throughout the journey, and finally, our little Krishna arrived home on Janmashtami. This is the most beautiful gift bestowed on us by the Gods.”

“For me, becoming a father at 50-plus was another challenge, but then, I am neither the first one, nor the last in this category. Of course, age is always a concern, as babies need energetic parents, but seeing Vandana struggle over the years to have a baby, I didn’t want to come in her way. I am a staunch believer that every child is born with his own destiny and I would want to do everything possible for my kids for as long as I am around. So yes, I am reliving fatherhood except that the first time, I was a lot younger. Right now, the immediate biggest change that I am experiencing is that after almost six months, I don’t have to wake up in a hospital or go to one... it’s a big relief that all that is behind us now, " He told the daily.

Rajesh revealed that Vandana Sajnani struggled for 11 years and adopted several methods in an attempt to have a baby, "After a lot of hardships - three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures - over the last 11 years, we have reached here. I can't express my joy. I want to tell my story because it will inspire couples to keep the faith and not give up hope, whatever their age."