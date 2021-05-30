Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput wish Pankaj Kapur on 67th birthday





Veteran actor and Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur turned a year older today and on his special day, his actor son Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput shared an adorable birthday wish.

Shahid Kapoor wished his father by sharing a smiling picture of the father-son duo. "Happy Birthday Dad," Shahid simply captioned the post. Fans dropped comments. "What a sweet/cool picture," commented a fan. "Undoubtedly one of the best .... Ever! Happy birthday Pankaj ji," added actor Rohit Roy.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Kapur's daughter-in-law Mira Rajput posted a solo smiling picture of the actor on her Instagram stories and wrote: "Happy birthday dad."

Pankaj Kapoor first married actor Neliima Azeem and became parents to Shahid Kapoor. The couple divorced got in 1984 and later he married actor Supriya Pathak.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Pankaj had said, “For a father, to separate from his son is not easy. It was a huge emotional loss for me [the last time around] and I started living with the hope that there will come a time when we will come close to each other again. And today, it’s a great feeling to sit next to him, see his work or hear him speak and bond with the family...I missed him every day, but there were professional constraints. What’s most fortunate is that once he turned 18, Shahid assisted me for a while, so we got to spend a lot of time with each other. Then, we started going for holidays together with the family, so the bonding increased, especially after we shifted to our new house.”