Shahid Kapoor to romance Raashi Khanna in Raj and DK’s next





Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna will be seen playing the lead role in Raj and DK’s next web series. While announcing the new project, Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Kapoor engaged in a funny Instagram banter.

On Monday morning, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor took to social media to introduce Raashi Khanna as his co-star. He shared a selfie and wrote, “Welcome on board and thanks for letting me be part of your selfie. I feel blessed.”

Raashi replied to Shahid’s comment, “You are welcome. I will make sure you are seen half only in all our scenes.”

The project will mark the first association of Raj & DK, Shahid and Raashi.

While Raashi shared the same photo on her Instagram page with an interesting caption, “Why are you hiding? @shahidkapoor Am I so intimidating...?"

The show will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video and talking about it, a source had earlier told Peeping Moon, "Shahid has signed the yet-untitled show and is currently working out on the dates as the shooting timelines for Raj & DK show are coinciding with Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha. Shahid has given his dates from February 2021 to Go Goa Gone directors and it'll likely be his immediate next to get off the ground unless Khaitan agrees to start and finish his action drama in between."

Meanwhile, speaking about Bollywood Shahid will next be seen in ‘Jersey’ opposite Mrunal Thakur.