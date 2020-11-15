Shahid Kapoor shares loved-up pic with wife Mira Rajput on Diwali





Due to coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities opted to stay at home and celebrate Diwali with family members. Shahid Kapoor is one such name in the industry, who preffered to stay and celebrate the festival of light with his wifey and children. For the celebration, Shahid Kapoor twinned with his wife Mira Rajput in black.

Sharing the loved-up, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor wrote, “Just what I need on a rainy winter evening.”

The picture showed Mira dressed in black outfit paired with a scarf tied on her face as a mask, and leaning on to Shahid’s chest. She flaunted her huge wedding ring. The couple posed for a perfect Diwali selfie.

The two shared a picture of them together on Instagram to wish their fans on the festival. “Happy Diwali to you all. Love and light,” he wrote. Mira had captioned the same picture, “Grateful for family, small joys and being together. Happy Diwali.”

Earlier, the actor shared a glimpse of the Diwali rangoli at his home and penned down a heart-warming post, “Happy Diwali to you all. Here’s to messy rangolis and priceless family time. Feed the heart with love. Everything else will come and go,” he wrote.

On the professional front, the actor is working on sports-drama titled, ‘Jersey’. The movie is based on father-son relationship. Shahid Kapoor essayed the role of a talented but failed cricketer, who decided to return to the ground in late thirties to fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.