Shahid Kapoor rings in birthday with wife Mira, dad Pankaj Kapoor





Shahid Kapoor turned 39 on Tuesday and the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor celebrated his special day with wife Mira Rajput, dad Pankaj Kapoor and others in Chandigarh. A video and pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony are being circulated on net.

The video showed the birthday boy cutting a three-deck cake as Mira Rajput stands by his side. While the actor donned a casual black and white hoodie, Mira is dressed in black top teamed with black and white striped jacket and matching pants. Pankaj Kapur can also be seen clapping hands as his son cuts the cake.

Earlier in the day, Mira took to social media to wish Shahid. She shared a lovely picture with her hubby and captioned it, “Happy birthday to the love of my life.”

Actor Ishaan Khatter,?Shahid’s younger brother also wished him on Instagram and wrote, “OG. Mere #bademiya. Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan.”

Shahid, who is currently shooting for ‘Jersey’ in Chandigarh, told Hindustan Times ahead of his birthday, “I’m celebrating my birthday in Chandigarh by shooting. I might get a little time off once my family is here and I’ll be spending some time with them. It’s a working birthday for me as I’m in the middle of the schedule and I didn’t want to take a break.”

In ‘Jersey’, the actor essays the role of a cricketer helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.