Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s patriotic film

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Thursday, 13th February 2020,19:02


Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been confirmed for filmmaker Karan Johar’s patriotic film. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor will play the role of a patriot and the movie will contain high dosage of action. Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar last worked in 2015 ‘Shaandaar’ which did not work at the box-office. However, this will be Shahid and Alia's second film together post 'Shaandaar'. 

A source has been quoted as saying, “It has patriotic undertones and will be directed by a debutant. Shahid is a fan of the action genre and is excited about being a part of this film. He needs to bulk up for the part, so the prep will begin a few months before he starts shooting for the film, which is expected to go on the floors in the second half of the year. It is currently in the pre-production stage.”

Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for Hindi remake of South super-hit 'Jersey'. The actor essays the role of a cricketer, who resumes playing cricket after a hiatus. Mrunal Thakur will play Shahid's leading lady.


