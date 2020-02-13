Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s patriotic film





Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been confirmed for filmmaker Karan Johar’s patriotic film. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor will play the role of a patriot and the movie will contain high dosage of action. Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar last worked in 2015 ‘Shaandaar’ which did not work at the box-office. However, this will be Shahid and Alia's second film together post 'Shaandaar'.

A source has been quoted as saying, “It has patriotic undertones and will be directed by a debutant. Shahid is a fan of the action genre and is excited about being a part of this film. He needs to bulk up for the part, so the prep will begin a few months before he starts shooting for the film, which is expected to go on the floors in the second half of the year. It is currently in the pre-production stage.”

Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for Hindi remake of South super-hit 'Jersey'. The actor essays the role of a cricketer, who resumes playing cricket after a hiatus. Mrunal Thakur will play Shahid's leading lady.