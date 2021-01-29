Shaheer Sheikh, wife Ruchikaa Kapoor arrive at Ekta Kapoor’s son’s birthday





Married couple Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are spotted at Ekta Kapoor’s son’s Ravie Kapoor’s second birthday party. The couple looked very adorable together. while the ‘Kuch rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ actor was dressed in black tee and blue denim, Ruchikaa donned a black and white combination long dress.

The couple registered their marriage in November last year. Due to coronavirus pandemic, Shaheer and Ruchikaa opted for a court marriage and they planned to throw a grand reception this year.

The couple met through mutual friends and after few meetings, they started to date each other. The court marriage was attended by few close friends including veteran actress Shilpa Pilgaonkar, who played the actor’s mother in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’.

Ruchikaa announced her wedding to Shaheer with this lovely post, "Off on an adventure called forever."

The newly married flied to Shaheer’s hometown Jammu for a small ceremony at home.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Shaheer Sheikh called Ruchikaa his "right companion": "Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I've always said that I'm a 'wanderer' and I've finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her."

Shaheer Sheikh also announced his engagement to the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Motion Pictures with a lovely post, "Excited for the rest of my life."