Shaheer Sheikh poses with his pregnant wife Ruchikaa Kapoor





Television actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor are expecting their first child but the couple has not released any official statement about the same. Today, the actor has shared a new picture in which Ruchikaa is spotted with her baby bump.

The picture has Shaheer, Ruchikaa and her mom, dad and siblings. Ruchikaa's baby bump is also visible in the photo. Sharing the photo, Shaheer wrote, "Happiness is home made.. #betterTogether (sic)."

Recently, Shaheer Sheikh shot his upcoming soap Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi - Nayi Kahaani in Siliguri. Staying away from his pregnant wife, Shaheer said that he wants to return to Mumbai as soon as possible as he feels the needs to be with his wife at the moment. Speaking about the same, the actor had said, "I don't want to say anything about it at this moment."

However, he said, "I want to be back in Mumbai as soon as I can. Travelling and shooting in outdoor locations is fun, but at the same time, I want to go back to my home in Mumbai. I should be with my wife at the moment...very important. So I want to go to Mumbai as soon as possible."

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor tied the knot in November last year.

He also opened up about throwing wedding reception for friends and close ones in June 2021. He said, "The reception is cancelled now because of the pandemic. I lost two close relatives, who lived in Jammu, to COVID-19, so at the moment, I am a bit scared and anxious for the safety of my parents and everyone else. I would like my parents to come to Mumbai, but I wonder whether it would be safe for them to travel at the moment. I never wanted a big fat wedding, of course, my parents wanted us to get married in a grand manner, but I like things to be simple."