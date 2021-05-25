Shaheer Sheikh hints at wife Ruchikaa Kapoor's pregnancy





Television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are going to embrace parenthood. Though there has been no any official statement from the couple, the actor hinted at Ruchikaa’s pregnancy with a tricky photo.

The TV actor shared a picture of unicorn soft toy recently and sparked Ruchikaa's pregnancy rumour.

He captioned the post, “It’s not about following the rule book, its about creating what feels right.” Reacting to the post, Shaheer’s colleague Supriya Pilgaonkar said, “That little unicorn????????????.” Apart from Supriya, many noticed the soft toy in the picture and commented about it.

Talking about the same, a source told The Times of India, “Shaheer is known to keep a low profile in the media and doesn’t like to talk about his personal life. He has been tight-lipped about the news, keeping in mind the current pandemic situation in the country. Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They’re both looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives."

In 2020, the couple registered their marriage. Due to coronavirus pandemic, Shaheer and Ruchikaa opted for a court marriage.

The couple met through mutual friends and after few meetings, they started to date each other. The court marriage was attended by few close friends including veteran actress Shilpa Pilgaonkar, who played the actor’s mother in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’.

Ruchikaa announced her wedding to Shaheer with this lovely post, "Off on an adventure called forever."

Speaking to Bombay Times, Shaheer Sheikh called Ruchikaa his "right companion": "Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I've always said that I'm a 'wanderer' and I've finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her."

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh is coming up with the third season of ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ with Erica Fernandez. The promo of the third season is doing the round and fans are excited to see Dev and Sonakshi together again.