Shaheer Sheikh gets married to ladylove Ruchikaa Kapoor





Television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh ties the knot with girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The couple registered their marriage today. Due to coronavirus pandemic, Shaheer and Ruchikaa opted for a court marriage and they planned to throw a grand reception next year.

The couple met through mutual friends and after few meetings, they started to date each other. The court marriage was attended by few close friends including veteran actress Shilpa Pilgaonkar, who played the actor’s mother in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’.

Ruchikaa announced her wedding to Shaheer with this lovely post, "Off on an adventure called forever."

The newly married will fly to Shaheer’s hometown Jammu for a small ceremony at home.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Shaheer Sheikh called Ruchikaa his "right companion": "Ruchikaa is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I've always said that I'm a 'wanderer' and I've finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her."

Earlier this week, Shaheer Sheikh announced his engagement to the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Motion Pictures with this post: "Excited for the rest of my life."