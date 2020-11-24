Shaheer Sheikh gets engaged to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor





Shaheer Sheikh of ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ fame gets engaged to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor, the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Motion Pictures.

The actor took to Instagram to share the engagement news. The picture showed Ruchikaa laughing and flaunting her engagement ring. “#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai,” he wrote.

The couple is showered with congratulatory message. Actor Kushal Tandon commented, “@shaheernsheikh @ruchikaakapoor congrats my Aries brother.” Actor Heli Daruwala dropped heart emojis and wrote, “congratulations @ruchikaakapoor @shaheernsheikh.”

Fans also sent in wishes. “Wowwwww lots of love in and with the picture, wishing you and your girl lots of good luck and happiness,” one wrote. “Congratulations to the both of you may God bless your life together with lots of love and happiness,” another commented. “Happy for you. May you both follow your heart forever, may you both keep cherishing each others feelings forever, in bad or good. So good to see you both happy together,” a third wrote.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Shaheer Sheikh was in a relationship with his co-star Erica Fernandes. But the rumour died off gradually.

Back in 2018, Sheikh had shared about how his parents became desperate to get him married.

He had told BT, "My parents have tried everything, photos dikhaaye hain bahut baar. I remember this one time when I was out shopping with my sister, and a girl met me at the mall, which was secretly arranged by my mom. My parents, who are currently in Mumbai, have been breathing down my neck for me to settle down. They have vowed that they won't go back home until I get married. So, I will have to figure a way out (laughs!)."