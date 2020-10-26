Shaheer Sheikh confirms his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor?





In a cryptic post, television actor Shaheer Sheikh has confirmed his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor, the Creative Producer & Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd.

The â€˜Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhiâ€™ actor shared two pictures of his ladylove, one has Ruchikaa Kapoor hiding her face behind her hair and in the second photo, she shows off her face. Ruchikaa was dressed in a blue denim midi dress and white sneakers. The actor captioned the post, "Mommy there is something in the backyard... #swipeleft #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurls."

Earlier it was rumoured that Shaheer Sheikh was in a relationship with his co-star Erica Fernandes. But the rumour died off gradually.

Back in 2018, Sheikh had shared about how his parents became desperate to get him married.

He had told BT, "My parents have tried everything, photos dikhaaye hain bahut baar. I remember this one time when I was out shopping with my sister, and a girl met me at the mall, which was secretly arranged by my mom. My parents, who are currently in Mumbai, have been breathing down my neck for me to settle down. They have vowed that they won't go back home until I get married. So, I will have to figure a way out (laughs!)."